Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

July 13, 2014 from 2:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the classic comedy, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Katie Laris, July 9-26 in the beautiful Garvin Theatre.

Abby and Martha are two charming old ladies with a deadly habit of sharing their arsenic-laced elderberry wine with all their lonely gentlemen callers. When their nephew Mortimer, a drama critic on the eve of his engagement, finds the body of one of their victims, he soon discovers that his whole family is insane. Between one brother’s belief that he is Teddy Roosevelt, and another on the lam from an international crime spree and his two homicidal aunts, Mortimer is forced to put his marriage plans on hold indefinitely, until he can restore some degree of sanity into the household.

Arsenic and Old Lace will feature John Brindle, Jay Carlander, Samantha Eve, Ed Lee, Linda MacNeal, Edward K. Romine, Donal Ross, Matt Schuster, Christopher Short, Leslie Ann Story, Brad Strickland, Allan Stewart-Oaten, Jerry Vassallo and Tim Whitcomb.

Performances will be July 9-26, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on July 9 & 10 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, July 13, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $16 general/$13 seniors/$8 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $22 general/$17 seniors/$12 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $24 general/$19 seniors/$15 students. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.