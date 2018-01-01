Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents GROUND

April 23, 2014 from 7:30pm Wednesday through Saturday, 2:00pm Sat. & Sun. Matinees

For its final offering in the 2013/2014 season, The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the West Coast Premiere of the new play GROUND by Lisa Dillman, directed by R. Michael Gros, in the Jurkowitz Theatre, April 23-May 10, 2014.

When Zell Preston inherits her father’s struggling pecan farm and moves back to her childhood home on the border of New Mexico, she finds that the once tight-knit community is now split by culture, law, visible and invisible boundaries. The government has cracked down on the undocumented immigrant population, dividing families and pitting neighbor against neighbor. A premiere at the 2010 Humana Festival of New American Plays, this very moving and challenging new work is a personal drama about very big issues.

GROUND will be performed in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Performances are April 23-May 10, 2014, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Saturday matinees May 3 & May 10 @ 2pm. The Sunday, April 27, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired. Ticket prices are: Previews April 23 & 24 $16 general/$13 seniors/$8 students, Wednesday & Thursday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees $22 general/$17 seniors/$12 students, Friday & Saturday evenings $24 general/$19 seniors/$15 students. Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com. The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair accessible and has assisted listening headsets. Parking is free and near the theatre. Due to the intimate nature of the theatre, no late seating is permitted.