The Theatre Group at SBCC presents IN THE NEXT ROOM OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY

March 19, 2016 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC’s next production of the 70th Anniversary season will be In the Next Room or the vibrator play, a comedy about marriage, intimacy and electricity by Sarah Ruhl, Directed by Rick Mokler, March 2-19, 2016 in the Garvin Theatre.

In a seemingly perfect, well-to-do Victorian home, proper gentleman and scientist Dr. Givings has innocently invented an extraordinary new device for treating "hysteria" in women (and occasionally men): the vibrator. Adjacent to the doctor's laboratory, his young and energetic wife tries to tend to their newborn daughter—and wonders exactly what is going on in the next room. When a new "hysterical" patient and her husband bring a wet nurse and their complicated relationship into the doctor's home, Dr. and Mrs. Givings must examine the nature of their own marriage, and what it truly means to love someone.

Please note: The play contains adult material – not suitable for children.

Performances will be March 2-19, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.