Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents NOISES OFF

March 9, 2014 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the hilarious comedy, NOISES OFF, by Michael Frayn and directed by Rick Mokler, March 5-22, 2014 in the beautiful Garvin Theatre.

Called “the funniest farce ever written” by The New York Post, Michael Frayn’s riotous romp brilliantly follows both the onstage calamities and the backstage shenanigans of a woefully inept theatre troupe attempting to perform a sex comedy appropriately titled "Nothing On." Flubbed lines, slammed doors and dropped trousers abound in this madcap melee of theatrical mishaps. By the time the curtain comes down, you’ll be grasping your sides and gasping for air!

Performances will be March 5-22, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on March 5 & 6 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, March 9, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $16 general/$13 seniors/$8 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $22 general/$17 seniors/$12 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $24 general/$19 seniors/$15 students. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.