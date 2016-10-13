Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents OTHER DESERT CITIES

October 13, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue the 16/17 season with the compelling drama, OTHER DESERT CITIES by Jon Robin Baitz, October 12-29, 2016 in the Garvin Theatre.

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history—a wound they don’t want reopened. As lives are examined and secrets are revealed, the question becomes whether the family will ever be able to come to terms with its shadowy past.

Performances will be October 12-29, 2016, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on October 12 & 13 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, October 16, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students, Friday and Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.