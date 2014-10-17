Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents THE HEIRESS

October 17, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the emotional drama, THE HEIRESS, by Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz, and directed by Judy Garey, October 15-November 1, 2014 in the beautiful Garvin Theatre.

The Heiress is the story of Catherine Sloper, a shy and awkward woman whose mother died in childbirth and whose father is a prominent and wealthy New York doctor. Caught between the demands of her emotionally distant father and her passionate young suitor, Catherine must navigate the terrain of love and regret, desire and duty, a chance for happiness and the double-edged sword of a large family fortune. Suggested by Henry James’ novel Washington Square, this play, produced in five separate productions on Broadway, has deeply affected audiences since it was first presented.

The Heiress will feature Guest Artist Avery Clyde as Catherine Sloper. The rest of the ensemble cast will be, Evan Bell, Kate Bergstrom, Katherine Bottoms, Marion Freitag, Tom Hinshaw, Leslie Gangl Howe, Josh Jenkins, and Leslie Ann Story.

Performances will be October 15-November 1, 2014, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on October 15 & 16 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, October 19, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $16 general/$13 seniors/$8 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $22 general/$17 seniors/$12 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $24 general/$19 seniors/$15 students. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.