The Theatre Group at SBCC presents THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

October 31, 2015 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC’s next production of the 70th Anniversary season will be The Hound Of The Baskervilles, a new adaptation by David Pichette and R. Hamilton Wright, Directed by R. Michael Gros, October 14-31, 2015 in the Garvin Theatre.

London. Autumn. 1889. The famous consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend and colleague Dr. John Watson are called in to investigate a most intriguing mystery: What could have frightened Sir Charles Baskerville to death? Is there an ancient curse on the Baskerville family? Is Sir Henry Baskerville, Sir Charles’ young heir, being stalked by a supernatural Hound from Hell or a diabolically clever murderer? In this new adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s greatest adventure, Holmes and Watson pursue the answers to these questions from their rooms in Baker Street, through the teeming streets of London and on to the windswept moors of Devonshire. With a dash of humor, this thrilling feast culminates on the fog-bound reaches of Dartmoor, where finally the secret of The Hound of the Baskervilles is revealed.

On the evening of October 31, Halloween, audience members are encouraged to wear their best Sherlock Holmes or Steam Punk costume to get in the spirit of the mystery.