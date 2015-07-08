Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents THE MUSIC MAN

July 8, 2015 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will open the 2015/16 anniversary season with the well-loved musical, Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN, Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson, Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. Directed by R. Michael Gros and Musical Direction by David Potter, The Music Man will perform July 10-25, 2015 in the beautiful Garvin Theatre.

By turns funny, warm and romantic, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a story to be shared with every generation. The Music Man follows fast-talking, traveling salesman, Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize, despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town go awry when he meets his match, Marian the librarian, whose savvy sweetness may just convince him to finally face the music.

Performances will be July 10-25, 2015, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on July 8 & 9 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, July 12, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.