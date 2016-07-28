Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

July 28, 2016 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will start the 16/17 season with Christopher Durang’s hilarious comedy Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike, July 13-30, 2016 in the Garvin Theatre.

Chaos ensues when middle-aged step-siblings Vanya and Sonia receive a surprise visit from their famous sister, Masha, and her boy-toy Spike. The normally quiet farmhouse is hilariously turned upside-down as they confront deep issues of sibling rivalry, regret, lust, and love.

“…riotous…the show’s a ton of fun even if you can’t tell your SEAGULL from your UNCLE VANYA…” New York Post

Performances will be July 13-30, 2016, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.