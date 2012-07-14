Calendar » The Thing From Another World

July 14, 2012 from 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Arctic researchers discover a huge, frozen space creature inside a UFO that has crash-landed, then fight for their lives after it emerges from icy captivity. One of the best sci-fi thrillers of ’50s. (Christian Nyby, 1951, 87 min.) Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.