The Tree & The Donkey Who Loved to Sing AKA "El Árbol"

November 15, 2014 from 1:00pm

Children of all ages and their families are invited to sing, dance and play with Cascada de Flores in this bilingual, participatory program telling the story of traditional music and dance inspired by the trio's journey to Veracruz, Mexico. The stories explode with rhyme, poly-rhythms, musical instruments and sweet characters -- you might meet the donkey and its jawbone, the abuelito and the vulture, the marimbol, the dance box, and the little "mosquito" guitar.