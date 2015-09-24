Calendar » The Truths of the Noble Ones

September 24, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Also commonly known as the “four noble truths”, this course highlights - in timely and relevant fashion - the core message of the Buddha’s teaching about the development of liberating conduct, concentration, and insight.



During this course you will move from conceptual understanding to personal, experiential exploration of these timeless lessons for those seeking to awaken to their true nature and unlimited potential.



5 Thursdays: September 3, 10, 17, & 24 and October 1 7-9 pm



Donations are greatly appreciated.

About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.