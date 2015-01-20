Calendar » The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

January 20, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3039 or (805) 893-3535

Back by Popular Demand

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

A Fistful of Ukuleles Tour

Supported in part by Patricia Gregory, for the Baker Foundation

Tue, Jan 20, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Superbly tuneful fun… instrumental panache and affable singing with no small amount of inimitably British drollery.” The New York Times



Giants among the world’s ukulele ensembles, the first and original Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns for one night only! The plucky, all-singing, all-strumming orchestra brings more crowd-pleasing songs, more wry banter and even more ukes (like the tiny sopranino and fuzz-distorted, no-hands Judas Ukulele) for an evening of rollicking fun. The Ukes’ genre-crashing antics continue, as they range wildly across an impressive musical landscape, from Lady Gaga to “The Ride of the Valkyries” to “Voodoo Chile,” and preview new tracks from their forthcoming 2014 album. Get your tickets soon… Their last Santa Barbara concert sold out!