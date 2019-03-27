Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 28 , 2019, 2:54 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

The Undeniable Link Between Migraine and Concussion

March 27, 2019 from 5:30 p.m.
The Undeniable Link Between Migraine and Concussion

Concussion and migraine share pathophysiological mechanisms and overlap in many ways. There is a lot of confusion about post-traumatic headache, worsening of migraine after concussion, and whether one causes the other. We will discuss how these two conditions are related and why patients are frequently mis-diagnosed, leading to long term suffering and unnecessary treatments.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Mallory Harcourt
  • Starts: March 27, 2019 5:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 804 Anacapa St.
  • Website: https://ixneuro.com
 
 
 