Calendar » The United States and the Culture of Conquest: Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz

April 19, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

As "Columbus Day" suggests, U.S. history dates back to the onset of European colonization of the Western Hemisphere. However, the entire continental mass of the U.S. today was conquered through a century of genocidal warfare against Indigenous peoples. The culture of conquest is embedded in our governing structures, foreign relations, internal social relations, and institutional structures. This mind-set, expressed in policing/incarceration and in the U.S. military aggression against non-European peoples, has produced a virulent and enduring racism both domestically and internationally. Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz – a historian, writer, feminist, and Professor Emerita of Ethnic Studies at CSU Hayward – argues that, without the colonial lens, we can neither understand nor eradicate racism.