Calendar » The University Symphony

March 13, 2015 from 7:30pm

The University Symphony presents an eclectic concert with a complete performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished,” a project spanning the academic year. Also on the program will be Mahler’s “Blumine” movement for trumpet and orchestra from his Symphony No. 1 and a concert arrangement by Jerry Brubaker of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s suite from the 1940 Academy Award–nominated film The Sea Hawk.

Donations accepted.