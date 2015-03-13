Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:37 pm | A Few Clouds 72º

 
 
 
 

The University Symphony

March 13, 2015 from 7:30pm

The University Symphony presents an eclectic concert with a complete performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished,” a project spanning the academic year. Also on the program will be Mahler’s “Blumine” movement for trumpet and orchestra from his Symphony No. 1 and a concert arrangement by Jerry Brubaker of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s suite from the 1940 Academy Award–nominated film The Sea Hawk

Donations accepted. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
  • Starts: March 13, 2015 7:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3400
  • Sponsors: Music Department
 
 
 