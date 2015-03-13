The University Symphony
March 13, 2015 from 7:30pm
The University Symphony presents an eclectic concert with a complete performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished,” a project spanning the academic year. Also on the program will be Mahler’s “Blumine” movement for trumpet and orchestra from his Symphony No. 1 and a concert arrangement by Jerry Brubaker of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s suite from the 1940 Academy Award–nominated film The Sea Hawk.
Donations accepted.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Starts: March 13, 2015 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3400
