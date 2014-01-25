Calendar » The Vastness is Bearable

January 25, 2014 from 11AM

Opening Saturday, January 25, 2014, MCASB Satellite at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara

Exhibition on view: January 25 - December 7, 2014

The Vastness is Bearable

In his book, Contact (1985), noted astronomer and science writer, Carl Sagan wrote, “She had studied the universe all her life, but had overlooked its clearest message: For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love.” Inspired by this quote and the themes of the book—contact between humanity and a more technologically advanced, extraterrestrial life form—the third annual exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s satellite location at Hotel Indigo features artists who contemplate the vastness of the cosmos. Whereas last year’s exhibition looked to the mysteries of the sea, this year’s presentation gazes up, featuring artists whose works reflect human fascination, curiosity, and awe with the universe.



Participating artists include: Rodolfo Choperena, Russell Crotty, Ala Ebtekar, Desirée Holman, Cassandra C. Jones, and Rafael Vargas-Suarez.

Special thanks to: Josh Blumer, AB Design Studio, Santa Barbara, CA; Ginny Brush, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, CA; Casa Magazine, Santa Barbara, CA; Hotel Indigo, Santa Barbara, CA; Montecito Journal, CA; Santa Barbara Independent, CA; Santa Barbara Sentinel, CA; Barry Winick, Winick Architecture + Design, Santa Barbara, CA; and Nathan Vonk, Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, CA.