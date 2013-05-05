Calendar » THE VILLAGE MOVEMENT: Where Are We Nationally & Locally?

May 5, 2013 from 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Do you and others you know want to stay independent & in your own home as you age? Learn how Santa Barbara Village is improving the lives of local seniors & their families, and the nationwide impact the Village Movement is creating! This is a rare opportunity to hear from leaders in the Village Movement from the East Coast to West Coast, including here at home. Light refreshments provided. PLEASE RSVP to: (805) 729-5038 or [email protected] For more info: www.sbvillage.org/events_page#May5