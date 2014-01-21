Calendar » The Voice of the Voiceless: the Social Responsibility of the Artist

January 21, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Legendary Chicano activist, artist, and UC Davis Professor, Malaquias Montoya, has and continues to give voice to the often ignored Chicano and Latino working class as well as the disenfranchised people of the world through his artwork. In this talk, he will present how art can be used not only as a way to express oneself, but as a tool for social activism. “What better function for art at this time? A voice for the voiceless.” Malaquias Montoya is co-founder of the Mexican-American Liberation Art Front (1968); inspiring a generation of artists and activists. Books will be sold following the presentation. Co-sponsored by the Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy; and the Office of Equal Opportunity & Sexual Harassment/Title IX Compliance.