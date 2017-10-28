Calendar » The Voodoo Strut

October 28, 2017 from 2pm - 4pm

The Dance Network is proud to present our third annual Halloween showcase!

This fall performance features Halloween-themed dance pieces, fun costumes, some tricks, and a surprise treat at the end of the show! Our unique showcase can be enjoyed by the whole family. Come see performers ranging in age from 3 to almost 80 years old in a variety of dance styles, including tap, hip hop, jazz, salsa, contemporary, and more! Our talented choreographers this year are Meredith Cabaniss, Kelli Forman, Karyn Laver, Emma Neumann, Daniel Rojo, Bethany Sutherland, and Kyle Ybarra. Our dance family is looking forward to having a blast with all of you!



TIMES: Friday, October 27, at 7:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $22 general, $13 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE