Calendar » The Voodoo Strut

October 27, 2018 from 12:00 pm & 7:00 pm

THE DANCE NETWORK PRESENTS

VOODOO STRUT



The Dance Network's 4th annual fall performance features Halloween-themed dance pieces, fun costumes, some tricks, and a fun treat at the end of the show! This unique showcase can be enjoyed by the whole family. Come see performers ranging in age from 3 to over 70 years old in a variety of dance styles, including tap, hip hop, jazz, contemporary, and more! The talented choreographers for this year's showcase are Meredith Cabaniss, Kelli Forman, Karyn Laver, Daniel Rojo, Melanie Schuller, Bethany Sutherland, and Kyle Ybarra. Our dance family is looking forward to having a blast with all of you!

TIMES: Friday, October 26 at 7:00 P.M. SOLD OUT

TIMES: Saturday, October 27 at 12:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, October 27 at 7:00 P.M. SOLD OUT

TICKETS: $22 general, $13 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408