Calendar » The War of the Worlds

July 26, 2012 from 7:30 PM - 9:15 PM

This Oscar-winning screen adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel tells the tale of a devastating alien attack on Earth. How will the human race be saved when even atomic bombs fail to deter the Martian invaders? (Byron Haskin, 1953, 103 min.) Alternate dates for this performance: Friday, July 27, 2012 @ 8:30 PM Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.