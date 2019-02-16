Pixel Tracker

The Watsons Go To Birmingham - 1963

February 16, 2019 from 8:00pm

LAUNCH PAD in a co-commission with Seattle Children’s Theatre and Chicago Children's Theatre presents a brand new adaptation of acclaimed author Christopher Paul Curtis’ groundbreaking, timeless work, The Watsons Go To Birmingham - 1963. The play centers on a buoyant, loving Michigan family of five travelling south to Alabama during the turbulent summer of 1963, a time of racially motivated upheaval and civil unrest. Ten-year-old Kenny is conflicted about this family vacation, but as his world expands, Kenny learns he’s more courageous than he ever thought himself capable. 
 

Family-friendly, ages 9 and up.

 

Performance Dates:

February 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23,  2019 - 8:00pm

February 23, 24,  2019 - 2:00pm

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance
  • Starts: February 16, 2019 8:00pm
  • Location: UCSB Performing Arts Theater
  • Website: http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu
  • Sponsors: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance
 
 
 