February 16, 2019 from 8:00pm

LAUNCH PAD in a co-commission with Seattle Children’s Theatre and Chicago Children's Theatre presents a brand new adaptation of acclaimed author Christopher Paul Curtis’ groundbreaking, timeless work, The Watsons Go To Birmingham - 1963. The play centers on a buoyant, loving Michigan family of five travelling south to Alabama during the turbulent summer of 1963, a time of racially motivated upheaval and civil unrest. Ten-year-old Kenny is conflicted about this family vacation, but as his world expands, Kenny learns he’s more courageous than he ever thought himself capable.



Family-friendly, ages 9 and up.

Performance Dates:

February 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 2019 - 8:00pm

February 23, 24, 2019 - 2:00pm