The Watsons Go To Birmingham - 1963
LAUNCH PAD in a co-commission with Seattle Children’s Theatre and Chicago Children's Theatre presents a brand new adaptation of acclaimed author Christopher Paul Curtis’ groundbreaking, timeless work, The Watsons Go To Birmingham - 1963. The play centers on a buoyant, loving Michigan family of five travelling south to Alabama during the turbulent summer of 1963, a time of racially motivated upheaval and civil unrest. Ten-year-old Kenny is conflicted about this family vacation, but as his world expands, Kenny learns he’s more courageous than he ever thought himself capable.
Family-friendly, ages 9 and up.
Performance Dates:
February 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 2019 - 8:00pm
February 23, 24, 2019 - 2:00pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance
- Starts: February 22, 2019 8:00pm
- Location: UCSB Performing Arts Theater
- Website: http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu
- Sponsors: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance