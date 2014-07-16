Calendar » The Wave Film Festival

July 16, 2014 from All day

Santa Barbara International Film Festival's brand new summer film showcase "The Wave Film Festival" has announced its highly anticipated line up for the inaugural year. This first edition will focus solely on an eclectic mix of eleven brand new French films, sure to delight the hungry cinephiles of Santa Barbara. The five-day festival begins Wednesday, July 16 and continues through Sunday, July 20, 2014 at the Riviera Theatre.