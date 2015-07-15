Calendar » The Wave Film Festival - French Cinema

July 15, 2015 from 8:30 am - 9:30pm

5 days, 11 films, 22 screenings and 5,000 attendees! Back by popular demand, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is thrilled to present the 3rd edition of The Wave Film Festival featuring French cinema, set for July 15-19 at the historic Riviera Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Movies between 8:00am and 9:30pm (schedule available mid June)

Passes and Tickets available at www.sbiff.org.

Sponsorship and Advertising options also available.

Riviera Theatre - 2044 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara CA 93108

Passes from $80 - $250

Tickets from $8 - $10

$8 – Senior/Student/Cinema Society Members

$10 – General Admission