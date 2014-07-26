Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

The Way of the Wild: Keystone Species and the Trophic Cascade

July 26, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Recent original photos & video of grizzly bears, gray wolves, raptors, beavers and others will be highlighted to illustrate how nature’s delicate balance depends upon keystone species to maintain a healthy trophic cascade.  The focus of the presentation will be on the ecosystem of the Greater Yellowstone Area.  Come join us for some close-up views of the wild.  Presented by Russ Lewin and Gerry Lewin.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: institute of World Culture
  • Starts: July 26, 2014 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: Free of charge, but donations greatly appreciated
  • Location: 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: http://www.worldculture.org
  • Sponsors: institute of World Culture
 
 
 