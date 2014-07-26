Calendar » The Way of the Wild: Keystone Species and the Trophic Cascade

July 26, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Recent original photos & video of grizzly bears, gray wolves, raptors, beavers and others will be highlighted to illustrate how nature’s delicate balance depends upon keystone species to maintain a healthy trophic cascade. The focus of the presentation will be on the ecosystem of the Greater Yellowstone Area. Come join us for some close-up views of the wild. Presented by Russ Lewin and Gerry Lewin.