The Way We Were screening

April 17, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Screen legends Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford make movie magic as the captivating star-crossed lovers, Hubbell Gardiner and Katie Morosky. Theirs is a classic love story sparked by the attraction of opposites, played out against the backdrop of American life during times of foreign war, domestic prosperity and McCarthy-era paranoia in Hollywood.

The restoration of film, television, and digital media are essential part of preserving our cultural heritage. We are excited to have the restored version (on DCP)

There will also be an Introduction and Q&A with Grover Crisp, SVP Asset Management, Film Restoration & Digital Mastering at Sony Pictures Entertainment.