The Whitman-Stein Poetry Fest
The Whitman-Stein Poetry Fest is a celebration of LGBTQ poets and poetry, open to everyone. Six poets will read their own poetry and that of another LGBTQ poet of their choice. The line-up: Kit Kennedy (SF) reads Sappho; Sharon Venezio (LA), Adrienne Rich; Tim Donnelly (Berkeley), Audre Lorde; Nixson Borah (Atascadero), Robert Peters & Paul Monette; Glenn Ingersoll (Berkeley), Paul Mariah; and Marc Elihu Hofstadter (Walnut Creek), James Schuyler. For more info: whitman-stein.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pacific Pride Foundation, Resource Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity UCSB, Instruments of Peace, Queer Student Alliance UCSB,
- Starts: April 20, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Students free; non-students, $5 donation requested
- Location: UCSB, Student Resources Building (SRB), Multipurpose Room
- Website: http://www.whitman-stein.org
