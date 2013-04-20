Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

The Whitman-Stein Poetry Fest

April 20, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Whitman-Stein Poetry Fest is a celebration of LGBTQ poets and poetry, open to everyone. Six poets will read their own poetry and that of another LGBTQ poet of their choice. The line-up: Kit Kennedy (SF) reads Sappho; Sharon Venezio (LA), Adrienne Rich; Tim Donnelly (Berkeley), Audre Lorde; Nixson Borah (Atascadero), Robert Peters & Paul Monette; Glenn Ingersoll (Berkeley), Paul Mariah; and Marc Elihu Hofstadter (Walnut Creek), James Schuyler. For more info: whitman-stein.org.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Pacific Pride Foundation, Resource Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity UCSB, Instruments of Peace, Queer Student Alliance UCSB,
  • Starts: April 20, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Students free; non-students, $5 donation requested
  • Location: UCSB, Student Resources Building (SRB), Multipurpose Room
  • Website: http://www.whitman-stein.org
