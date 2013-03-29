Calendar » The Wild Blue Art Opening Reception

March 29, 2013 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Artist Kim Snyder will have, at least, 25 oil on linen paintings from small to large and all for sale. Wildlife Art Exhibit runs from March 28 to June 30 “The abundance of wading birds such as herons, egrets, as well as the California Brown Pelicans, peregrine falcon and others that rely on the diverse estuaries, tide pools, harbor and ocean of our maritime environment gives me endless subjects for the paintings I chose for this exhibit as well as the tall ship the Bill of Rights, seascapes. It’s my pleasure to showcase the great stewardship of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, with this maritime art exhibition.” “I am moved by the abundance of wildlife that surrounds us living in our coastal environment of the Santa Barbara County. At age 54, making art professionally over 35 years, my painting career has taken my art in different directions but always comes back around to our wildlife. While walking on the beach, bluffs and wetlands, if see an animal I enjoy stopping and observing them in their habitat, hunting, resting, and showing off to their mates and potential mates. I love to capture their movement and personality and spirit in paintings for others to see, remember, enjoy and bring this peaceful and joyful imagery into their homes.” -Kim Snyder “What makes your paintings so special is that your soul and inner beauty is reflected in your art. Your horses, dogs and birds make everyone smile.” -Barbara Doran at the Gallery of Kathryne Designs Inc, Montecito, CA Please RSVP: Call (805) 962-8404 x115 or register online at www.sbmm.org