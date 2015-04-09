Calendar » The Wild Party

April 9, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Music, book and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March

In the 1920s, urban America shed its moral inhibitions as brazenly as women had discarded their high-button shoes and whalebone corsets. Hot jazz, flappers, and flowing bootleg booze were emblematic of a devil-may-care, post-WWI cynicism and irrational exuberance. Like F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, The Wild Party evokes the darker recesses of that era.

Out of the Box Theatre Company presents their unique, cabaret-style interpretation of The Wild Party, a steamy prohibition tale based on a once-banned, book-length poem written in and about the Roaring Twenties. Come dressed to the “nines” to our makeshift speakeasy at Center Stage Theater as we tell the story of one wild evening in the Manhattan apartment shared by Queenie and Burrs, a chorus dancer and a vaudeville clown. In a relationship marked by vicious behavior and recklessness, they decide to throw a party to end all parties... but after a long night of hellbent hedonism, jealousy erupts and a romantic double-triangle ends in tragedy.

NOTE: This production contains adult material and language.

More info at www.outoftheboxtheatre.org

TIMES: Wednesday, April 8, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Thursday, April 9, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, April 10, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, April 11, at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $35 on-stage cabaret table seating (where prohibition-themed cocktails and other beverages and treats can be purchased and enjoyed), $28 general, $15 student (with student ID)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.