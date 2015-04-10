Calendar » THE WILD PARTY

April 10, 2015 from 8:00PM - 10:00PM

Out of the Box Theatre Company is thrilled to be presenting an intimate black box concert production of Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party. Directed by Samantha Eve, the limited engagement of this thrilling musical will run April 8-11, 2015 (Wednesday-Saturday) at Center Stage Theater.

In the 1920s, urban America shed its moral inhibitions as brazenly as women had discarded their high-button shoes and whalebone corsets. Hot jazz, flappers and flowing bootleg booze were emblematic of a devil-may-care, post-WWI cynicism and irrational exuberance. Like F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," The Wild Party evokes the darker recesses of that era.

Out of the Box Theatre Company presents their unique, cabaret-style interpretation of The Wild Party, a steamy prohibition tale based on a once-banned, book-length poem written in and about the Roaring Twenties. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed to the “nines” in era-appropriate costumes to our makeshift speakeasy at Center Stage Theater as we tell the story of one wild evening in the Manhattan apartment shared by Queenie and Burrs, a chorus dancer and a vaudeville clown. In a relationship marked by vicious behavior and recklessness, they decide to throw a party to end all parties... but after a long night of hellbent hedonism, jealousy erupts and a romantic double-triangle ends in tragedy.



Performances will be Wednesday April 8th - Saturday April 11th at 8PM.



Tickets can be purchased by calling (805) 963-0408 or visiting outoftheboxtheatre.org. Seating options include regular audience seating ($28) and onstage cabaret seating ($35), where audience members will be able to enjoy food, Prohibition cocktails, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. Student discount tickets ($15) are available for regular audience seating.