The Wings of Freedom Tour

May 1, 2015 from May 1: 2:00pm; May 2 & 3: 9:00am - 5:00pm

The non-profit, educational, Collings Foundation's "Wings of Freedom Tour" will be visiting Santa Barbara over the weekend of May 1 - 3, 2015. This year, the Collings Foundation will be flying 4 World War Two aircraft into the Santa Barbara Airport: the B-17, B-24, B-25 and P-51 Mustang. The public will be able to visit the aircraft on the ground, inside and out, and (for a tax-deductible fee) take a flight in one!

The ground walk-through tour hours are: Friday May 1: 2 - 5 pm; Sat May 2 & Sun May 3: 9 am - 5 pm. The fee is $2 for students in a group of 5 or more; $6 for children 12 yrs and younger; $12 for adults; World War Two veterans can walk through the aircraft for free.

Anyone desiring a flight should book at 1-800-568-8924 or visit www.cfdn.org. Prices for a 30-minute flight: $450 in the B-17 or B-24; $400 for the B-25; $2,200 for the P-51 Mustang. A one-hour flight in the P-51 is $3,200. The majority of the flight fee is tax-deductible since Collings is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

The aircraft will be parked on the North side of the airport at Above All Aviation, 1523 Cook Place, Santa Barbara 93117, accessed by turning off Hollister Avenue at the Air Traffic Control Tower. Come out for this amazing living history experience! Your participation helps preserve these historical aircraft for future generations.