Calendar » The Wisdom of Winona LaDuke: We Have to Fight

May 15, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Congregating at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in North Dakota, the largest historical gathering of Native American tribes rose to national and international attention as they and their allies stood in solidarity against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Chumash Coastal Band will formally welcome Winona LaDuke, an internationally renowned indigenous activist, for a screening of Lucien Reed’s 2016 short Mni Wiconi. LaDuke, Executive Director and co-founder of Honor the Earth, will speak to the successes and continued struggles faced by those moving from Standing Rock to Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Lecture RSVP online: bit.ly/mcc-winona

There will be a reception for students and Winona at the American Indian Cultural Resource Center at the SRB on Mon, May 15, 5:30 pm.