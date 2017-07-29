Calendar » The Wiz The Musical!

July 29, 2017 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

SOPA (Santa Barbara Students of Performing Arts) and PVAC (Performing and Visual arts Camp) is proud to present The Wiz the Musical live on July 28th, 2017 at 6:30pm, July 29th, 2017 at 2pm & 6:30pm, and July 30th, 2017 at 2pm.

The show will be held at Notre Dame School Auditorium at 33 E. Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, 93101 and tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com

Join us to watch Dorothy, a restless Kansas farm girl eager to see more of the world, is transported by a tornado to a magical world of Munchkins, witches, and a yellow brick road. On her way to the Emerald City to meet the Wiz, who she believes can help her get back home to Kansas, she encounters the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion - friends who help her battle Evelene, the Wicked Witch of the West and eventually learn that there really is “no place like home.”

For more information contact: (805) 708-8897 or www.sbpvac.org

Presale Tickets: $15 general admission, $30 VIP admission

At the Door: $20 general admission, $35 VIP admission