March 9, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2783 or (805) 893-3535

American Family Theater

The Wizard of Oz

“Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

– Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz

Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy and her friends in the most beloved musical journey of all time! American Family Theater presents The Wizard of Oz in a sparkling live production featuring a terrific cast, unforgettable songs and dazzling special effects, along with plenty of audience participation. Whether your family fell in love with the classic film or the book – or have yet to hear the story for the first time – you won’t want to miss The Wizard of Oz. Bursting with imagination and fun, it’s a heartfelt tribute to the magic that only live theater can provide.

Approx. 70 minutes

Available on the Family Fun series. Not available on Create Your Own series.

The Fun Starts Early!

An hour before the show, the fun kicks off with balloons, face painting and craft-making parties for kids.

Best for ages 4 and up