April 1, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Plaza Playhouse Theater is pleased to present “The Women of Cedar Creek” by local author, Catherine Ann Jones (Touched by an Angel television series, The Christmas Wife, Calamity Jane, etc., and the award-winning books, Heal Your Self with Writing and The Way of Story.), April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 & 10.

Winner of the New York Drama League Award and the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Award, this comedy-drama family play is set in Texas in the mid-seventies. Three generations of Texas women come together to persuade their aging mother to leave Cedar Creek, her home of over fifty years. Old ghosts and family secrets explode over a twenty-four hour period, exploring the love-hate relationships of family.

Thoreau once wrote to Emerson: “What you seek for half your life, one day you come full upon, all the family at dinner. You seek it like a dream, and as soon as you find it, you become its prey.”

This quote from Thoreau fits this play, “The Women of Cedar Creek” and some American families everywhere. Jones said she wrote this play about how families often say and do terrible things to each another yet at the end of the day, gather and have dinner as though this was all completely normal. For more info on author:www.wayofstory.com

Under the direction of Jordana Lawrence, the cast of the April production is Melinda Yohe as Dollie Mae, Sherri Mendenhall as Bobbie, Lisa Smith as Jolene, Amber Shannon as Lynda Lee, Shari Howard as Lizzie and Teresa Washington as Crystal. We are pleased to have Jordana Lawrence return in the role of Director. Jordana directed “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Jo Depietro, another play of family relationships, that was so well received by audiences.

There will be six performances of “The Women of Cedar Creek”: Friday, April 1 at 7pm, Saturday, April 2 at 7pm, Sunday, April 3 at 2pm, Friday, April 8 at 7pm, Saturday, April 9 at 7pm, and Sunday, April 10 at 2pm.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $17 general admission, $12 senior or student, and available for purchase online, at Seastrand (919 Linden Ave., by cash or check only and at the theater’s box office 1 hour prior to show time.