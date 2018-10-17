Calendar » The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

October 17, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Voted Best Family Show in Vegas!

International circus legend award winner Gregory Popovich brings his European-style physical comedy, acrobats, jugglers but most important his furry cast of animals, the real stars of the show! All animals have been rescued from shelters all over the country and they have been transformed into Las Vegas stars. The show features an amazing cast of house-cats, dogs, parrots, geese, mice, even a miniature horse named Diamond!

He has published two books such as "You Can Train Your Cat" followed by "Doggy Gone Good". Gregory has been featured on The Tonight Show, David Letterman, in USA Today, People Magazine and was recently a finalist on America's Got Talent. He starred in his first full-length film, winning the Audience Choice Award at the Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles, CA.

TIMES: Wednesday, October 17 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $38 general, $33 senior, $23 Students and kids

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408