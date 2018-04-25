THE WORLD OF EXTREME HAPPINESS
Unwanted from the moment she’s born, Sunny is determined to escape her life in rural China and forge a new identity in the city. As naïve as she is ambitious, Sunny views her new job in a grueling factory as a stepping stone to untold opportunities. When fate casts her as a company spokeswoman at a sham PR event, Sunny’s bright outlook starts to unravel in a series of harrowing and darkly comic events, as she begins to question a system enriching itself by destroying its own people.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 20, 2018 8:00 pm
- Price: GA Presale $16 Day of $18
- Location: Performing Arts Theater, UCSB
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/614