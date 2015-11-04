Calendar » The World of Small Bites: Hors d’oeuvres, Tapas, Meze, Antipasti

November 4, 2015 from 10:00 am - 1:30 pm

Impress your friends with beautifully presented plates at your next cocktail party. Join instructor Diana Colburn in creating small dishes with big flavors from France, Spain, Greece, and Italy with hands-on preparation. Learn how to create a variety of appealing small plates that are sure to leave your guests wanting more. Help set the tone for that perfect evening with friends and register today! This class runs for two Wednesdays starting Nov. 4.

Course number: 606416

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138