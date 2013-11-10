The WoW Sale
The sale is November 8, 9 & 10.
This is your chance to own luxurious, one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
WoW is a group of individuals along with the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, devoted to saving Santa Barbara’s 60 year-old floor loom weaving class at the Center for Lifelong Learning.
Proceeds from this sale will offset an increase of over 300% in CLL fees.
Your generous support will help encourage new students as well as maintain current class members.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: WoW
- Starts: November 10, 2013 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Grassini family Vineyards Tasting Room – El Paseo, 813 Anacapa St. #6 Santa Barbara
