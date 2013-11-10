Calendar » The WoW Sale

November 10, 2013 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The sale is November 8, 9 & 10.

This is your chance to own luxurious, one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

WoW is a group of individuals along with the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, devoted to saving Santa Barbara’s 60 year-old floor loom weaving class at the Center for Lifelong Learning.

Proceeds from this sale will offset an increase of over 300% in CLL fees.

Your generous support will help encourage new students as well as maintain current class members.