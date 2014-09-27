Calendar » “The Wrecking Crew” screening with Denny Tedesco

September 27, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Hot on the heels of the screening of the 1964 T.A.M.I. Show, The Plaza Playhouse Theater, Carpinteria presents another musical treat—this time a documentary about the group of highly respected, but little known, studio musicians called “The Wrecking Crew.”

In 1996, producer/director Denny Tedesco, whose father, Tommy, was a longtime studio guitarist and one of the mainstays of “The Crew”, set out to make a documentary film about his dad and his fellow session musicians. His father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and Denny wanted to get as much on film or on tape as possible before his father passed. What transpired over the next few years surprised even Denny.

This tightly knit group of highly accomplished musicians had played on literally hundreds of hit recordings throughout the 1960s, often backing young bands whose members didn’t play—or couldn’t play well--the instruments heard on their records. It was these unheralded, and rarely credited musicians, who provided the perfect tempo, pitch, and timbre on such songs at “California Dreamin’”, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,” “Be My Baby,” “Wichita Lineman,” “The Beat Goes On,” and “Good Vibrations” to name just a few.

Denny spent several years interviewing producers, engineers, and the musicians themselves to reveal the warmth and humor that allowed their collective talents to turn a simple chord chart into an international phenomenon and give a unique signature to recordings that are now part of the soundtrack of our lives.

Among those interviewed are Lou Adler, Herb Alpert, Hal Blaine (drums), Glen Campbell (guitar), Al Casey, Cher, Dick Clark, Mickey Dolenz (Monkees), Bones Howe (producer), Carol Kaye (guitar), Nancy Sinatra, Brian Wilson, Jimmy Webb, Leon Russel and many more.

This musically inspiring documentary comes to the Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. for a one-time only showing on Saturday, September 27 at 7pm. A Q&A with Denny Tedesco will immediately follow the 95-minute screening. Proceeds will benefit the fundraising efforts by Denny to secure the music rights to the clips of songs used in the film. This is the latest cut that includes, Leon Russell and a few other gems that came only in the last few months. This is the final cut before its released in March of 2015!

Tickets are $15 and available on line now at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com or at Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave., Carpinteria during regular business hours.