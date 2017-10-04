Theater of the Feminine Underground presents: Anima
Featuring:
Cybil Gilbertson • Hannah Ruth Brothers• Cynthia Waring • Yemaya Duby • Melissa Lowenstein• Amber Noelle • Samantha Bonavia • Karen Barranco• Elaine Gale • Claire Cooley • Justine Sutton• Lamara Heartwell • Lisa Citore
more info at lisacitore.com
TIMES: Wednesday, October 4, at 7:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $23 in advance, $28 at the door
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Theater of the Feminine Underground
- Starts: October 4, 2017 7pm - 9pm
- Price: $23 in advance, $28 at the door
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S37000004JtFmEAK
- Sponsors: Theater of the Feminine Underground