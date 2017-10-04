Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Theater of the Feminine Underground presents:  Anima

October 4, 2017 from 7pm - 9pm

Featuring:
Cybil Gilbertson • Hannah Ruth Brothers• Cynthia Waring • Yemaya Duby • Melissa Lowenstein• Amber Noelle • Samantha Bonavia • Karen Barranco• Elaine Gale • Claire Cooley • Justine Sutton• Lamara Heartwell • Lisa Citore

more info at lisacitore.com

TIMES: Wednesday, October 4, at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $23 in advance, $28 at the door

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

 

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

 

Event Details

 
 
 