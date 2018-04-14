Calendar » Theatre in the Valley

April 14, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

An evening of PCPA entertainment with Master of Ceremonies Brooks Firestone.



Date: Saturday, April 14, 2018

Location: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Los Olivos



6:00pm Courtyard Reception

7:00pm Dinner



Evening Program:

Master of Ceremonies - Brooks Firestone

Entertainment from PCPA Artists, featuring Polly Firestone Walker



Cocktail Attire



Wine generously provided by Andrew Murray Vineyards

Dinner by Scratch Kitchen