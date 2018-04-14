Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:14 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Theatre in the Valley

April 14, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Theatre in the Valley

An evening of PCPA entertainment with Master of Ceremonies Brooks Firestone.

Date: Saturday, April 14, 2018
Location: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Los Olivos

6:00pm Courtyard Reception
7:00pm Dinner

Evening Program:
Master of Ceremonies - Brooks Firestone
Entertainment from PCPA Artists, featuring Polly Firestone Walker

Cocktail Attire

Wine generously provided by Andrew Murray Vineyards
Dinner by Scratch Kitchen

 

Event Details

 
 
 