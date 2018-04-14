Theatre in the Valley
April 14, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
An evening of PCPA entertainment with Master of Ceremonies Brooks Firestone.
Date: Saturday, April 14, 2018
Location: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Los Olivos
6:00pm Courtyard Reception
7:00pm Dinner
Evening Program:
Master of Ceremonies - Brooks Firestone
Entertainment from PCPA Artists, featuring Polly Firestone Walker
Cocktail Attire
Wine generously provided by Andrew Murray Vineyards
Dinner by Scratch Kitchen
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PCPA
- Starts: April 14, 2018 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $200
- Location: St. Mark"s-in-the-Valley, Los Olivos
- Website: http://www.pcpa.org/theatreinthevalley2018/
- Sponsors: PCPA