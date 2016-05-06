Calendar » Theatre of the Poor/Teatro de los Pobre: Decolonization Degentrification Seminar

May 6, 2016 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

An interactive seminar covering issues of poverty, houselessness, migration, false boarders, criminalization/incarceration, Po'Lice terror, disability, eldership and indigenous resistance - presented by what we call Poverty SKolaz-ie, us, the houseless, the bordered, disabled, criminalized/incarcerated, Po'Lice terrorized and displaced who have lived, not institutionally learned knowledge - the consumers, the case mangled, the clients - telling our own stories, teaching solidarity and street knowledge with the unpacking the lies of colonization, formal/stolen histories/herstories and continued -ologies (studies) about us without us.

Seminar includes interactive work with each participant on their own his-stories/her-stories and colonization and decolonization.

Space is limited so RSVP to [email protected]