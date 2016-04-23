Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Theatrical Presentation of Ruth from the OT and St. Teresa of Avila

April 23, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Epiphanies
A Theatrical Presentation of Ruth from the OT
and St. Teresa of Avila

Saturday, April 23 - 6:00 pm


First Congregational Church
2101 State Street, SB 93105

After 4:30 Mass (all are welcome)
Yummy appetizers with Wine/Bubbly Water

Presenting Tiffany Hoover
      Holds MA in Theatre and MA in Theology From San Francisco

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: April 23, 2016 6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 