Calendar » Them!

August 2, 2012 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

An atomic test in the desert spawns a nest of giant radioactive ants and federal agents are sent to destroy the deadly colony in the sewers of Los Angeles. One of the first and best of the “creature feature” films. (Gordon Douglas, 1954, 94 min.) Alternate dates for this performance: Friday, August 10, 2012 @ 8:30 PM Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.