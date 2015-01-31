Calendar » Then and Now: The Lily Cai Dance Trio

January 31, 2015 from 8:00pm

From the ancient arts of China, to the bold contemporary movement of today, the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Trio performs a beautiful blend of cultural and contemporary dance. Lily Cai's choreography transforms the dance elements, fans, and ribbons of her Shanghai heritage into a captivating performance by her star dancers. Following the performance, Lily Cai will offer insights into her choreography and artistic process. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.