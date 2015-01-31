Then and Now: The Lily Cai Dance Trio
From the ancient arts of China, to the bold contemporary movement of today, the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Trio performs a beautiful blend of cultural and contemporary dance. Lily Cai's choreography transforms the dance elements, fans, and ribbons of her Shanghai heritage into a captivating performance by her star dancers. Following the performance, Lily Cai will offer insights into her choreography and artistic process. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 31, 2015 8:00pm
- Price: $5 UCSB Students & Children under 12/ $15 General Public
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu