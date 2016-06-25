Therapeutic Strategies for Mental Health
Saturday, June 25, 2016
2:00 – 4:30 pm
at the Institute of World Culture
Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
Presenter: Eva Moberg
Over the course of an adult life, roughly 40% of all Americans and Europeans will suffer from some sort of mental disorder. While pharmaceutical treatment is the norm, alternative holistic strategies have been shown to be highly effective. Rather than becoming identified with the diagnosis or dependent upon the health care system, noetic
approaches instead focus on breaking loose from old identities and ingrained patterns of thought and memory which trap behavior into self-defeating downward spirals. Eva Moberg, a professional therapist and educator in the Swedish healthcare system, will discuss tested mental health strategies designed to augment and serve individual rediscovery of the self-healing potentialities that lay within.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Institute of World Culture Santa Barbara
June 25, 2016 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Free but donations are most appreciated
1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.worldculture.org
- Sponsors: Institute of World Culture Santa Barbara