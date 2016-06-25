Calendar » Therapeutic Strategies for Mental Health

June 25, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Therapeutic Strategies for Mental Health

Saturday, June 25, 2016

2:00 – 4:30 pm

at the Institute of World Culture

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Eva Moberg

Over the course of an adult life, roughly 40% of all Americans and Europeans will suffer from some sort of mental disorder. While pharmaceutical treatment is the norm, alternative holistic strategies have been shown to be highly effective. Rather than becoming identified with the diagnosis or dependent upon the health care system, noetic

approaches instead focus on breaking loose from old identities and ingrained patterns of thought and memory which trap behavior into self-defeating downward spirals. Eva Moberg, a professional therapist and educator in the Swedish healthcare system, will discuss tested mental health strategies designed to augment and serve individual rediscovery of the self-healing potentialities that lay within.