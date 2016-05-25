Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Therapeutic Writing Workshop

May 25, 2016 from 7pm - 9pm

WRITING FOR OUR LIVES is a transformative 4-week workshop that provides a safe and supportive space to write authentically about your life. Special $30 discount for Noozhawk readers. Use code OPEN30. For more info or to register visit www.pzak.info/lives or email pzak68 at gmail dot com.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 25, 2016 7pm - 9pm
  • Price: 189
  • Location: 411 East Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.pzak.info/lives
 
 
 