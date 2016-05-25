Therapeutic Writing Workshop
May 25, 2016 from 7pm - 9pm
WRITING FOR OUR LIVES is a transformative 4-week workshop that provides a safe and supportive space to write authentically about your life. Special $30 discount for Noozhawk readers. Use code OPEN30. For more info or to register visit www.pzak.info/lives or email pzak68 at gmail dot com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 25, 2016 7pm - 9pm
- Price: 189
- Location: 411 East Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.pzak.info/lives